Letter, 5/3: Sasse among true leaders serving

You can learn a lot about people in times like this — and, like we always do, Nebraska has stuck together. I have been encouraged by the leadership shown as we navigate these tough times.

As our local officials, hospital staffs and communities have stepped up, I’ve also been impressed by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and his team. Even though the election is just weeks away, they are approaching "campaigning" differently than I’ve ever seen before: by serving.

That looks like delivering doughnuts to hospital workers, helping organize can drives for food shelters and delivering hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer to folks in need around the state — hospitals, nursing homes, first responders and small businesses.

True leaders serve their communities — and that’s exactly what I’m seeing in my hometown and across Nebraska. We live in a special state.

Edward Discoe, Columbus

