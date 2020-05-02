Letter, 5/3: Clayburn will fight for families

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

There are many reasons I believe Neal Clayburn should be in the Legislature, representing District 29. His background of serving in the Navy, working as a history teacher and coach and working with elected officials to get things done that benefit our state are only part of the reason why we need Neal in the Unicameral.