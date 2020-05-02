Letter, 5/3: Clayburn will fight for families
There are many reasons I believe Neal Clayburn should be in the Legislature, representing District 29. His background of serving in the Navy, working as a history teacher and coach and working with elected officials to get things done that benefit our state are only part of the reason why we need Neal in the Unicameral.

Neal is a tireless advocate for Nebraska families. His experience negotiating health insurance, fair wages and benefits for workers and their families makes him uniquely suited to be elected to represent us now. He has a proven track record. That matters!

Nancy Ellen Coren, Lincoln

Neal Clayburn

Neal Clayburn, legislative candidate for District 29.

