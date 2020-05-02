Letter, 5/3: Carter understands the big issues
Letter, 5/3: Carter understands the big issues

Jennifer Carter

Jennifer Carter, legislative candidate for District 29

 Jennifer Carter

I am happy to endorse Jennifer Carter as a candidate for District 29 of the Legislature. Jennifer's knowledge of the issues facing our counties and state, such as prison overcrowding, sentencing reform, bond reform and the need for specialty courts such as drug courts and mental health courts make her the best choice for the Legislature in District 29.

As the public defender of Lancaster County, I know that Jennifer will be ready to take on the critical issues of criminal justice reform on day one. I’m pleased to endorse her.

Joe Nigro, Lincoln

