Letter, 5/3: Bostar prepared to lead for state

Eliot Bostar earned my endorsement for state Legislature because his professional experience and record of leadership make him the best candidate to represent District 29.

As mayor of Lincoln, I appointed Eliot to the Lincoln Electric System Board of Directors because he is an experienced, intelligent and compassionate leader who sees the big picture, asks the right questions and brings people together.

In this uncertain time, we need proven leaders who have a track record of successfully responding to crises and effectively bringing people together to find solutions to the important issues that we face. Earlier in his career, Eliot gained unique experience creating jobs during an economic crisis, building partnerships to fund infrastructure projects and closing budget deficits while protecting schools and critical services.

In this troubling time, I trust Eliot to ensure our community comes out the other side of this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever. I urge residents of District 29 to vote for Eliot Bostar for Legislature.

Chris Beutler, Lincoln

