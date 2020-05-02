Letter, 5/3: Bostar can build consensus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I endorsed Eliot Bostar for Legislature in District 29 because his experience working in government and building consensus will make him a strong ally to fight for all Nebraskans.

Right now, we need experienced leaders who are willing to work together to get things done for families in Lincoln and across our state. I have known Eliot Bostar for seven years -- he has a proven track record of fighting for working families, safe drinking water, and those who are most vulnerable.

Eliot is the only candidate in this race who has institutional knowledge of the many different governmental bodies across the state and how they fit together, experience utilizing the tools of government to help bring a state out of a recession and has spent their entire career working to build resilient communities that are prepared for the future.

It is more important than ever to have state senators with the right experience who can hit the ground running and help get Nebraska through these uncertain times. That’s why I’m urging the voters of District 29 to vote for Eliot Bostar.

Sen. Adam Morfeld, Lincoln

