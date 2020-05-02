Letter, 5/3: Are we tired of winning yet?
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 Courtesy photo

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he promised to make the United States a winner. In fact, he said, we'd be winning so much with him as president that we would get tired of winning.

Lately, I've been keeping score on how we're winning against the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States has 4.2% of the world's population. But as of April 28, the U.S. accounted for 32.9% of all the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world. And 26.9% of all people who have died of the disease are Americans.

Are we tired of winning yet?

John R. Bender, Lincoln

