Letter, 5/3: Albrecht piece misstates science

I was dismayed to see Sen. Joni Albrecht repeat the myth about ectopic pregnancies ("Local View: Wording oversimplifies issue," April 28) that was widely bandied about during the debate about Ohio's misguided anti-choice bill last year.

No, embryos that have implanted ectopically in a Fallopian tube cannot be removed and re-implanted. One can write a law that purports to force physicians to attempt this; one cannot repeal the laws of nature.

To quote the British Medical Journal, "We do not have the technology to transplant a developing pregnancy from the Fallopian tube, where the majority of ectopics implant, and reimplant the pregnancy in the uterus."

And, "Rhetoric that inaccurately asserts something could have been done to save the pregnancy may be traumatising to patients who appropriately chose interventions that saved their lives."

Shame on Senator Albrecht for this!

Gerard Harbison, Lincoln