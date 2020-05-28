Letter, 5/29: Psychologists can save lives

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sen. Ben Sasse's thoughtless comments to Fremont High School graduates about the field of psychology reveal him to be immature and irresponsible.

For six years, I was primary caregiver to my late wife, diagnosed with younger onset Alzheimer's Disease. That journey of grief and loss was made bearable for me through the support and guidance I sought from a fine Lincoln neuropsychologist. I believe I am alive and healthy today in part due to his thoughtful and sincere insights and recommendations.

One day, when Mr. Sasse or someone close to him needs mental health services, I hope he will recognize that the butts of his "jokes" may be his lifesavers.

Michael F. James, Lincoln