Letter, 5/29: Don't judge our teenagers

As a high school teacher just ending a nine-week quarter of remote learning, I am heartbroken to not know how each of my students is doing. I am aware of some of their challenges and concerns but not all. One cannot assume they are just taking it easy, laying around in sweatpants.

Maybe some of them just rode out the last quarter without much effort, but that is not true for all of them. Some students have shared that they worked 30-plus hours a week, worried they might get sick. Many continued to learn on their own ,and some felt overwhelmed by that — by the learning and the circumstances that required them to work independently.

To assume all high school students are lazy is a privileged position. Some take care of their younger siblings or help support their families. Some suffer from depression, needing counseling or psychological help. Some have special needs, miss their friends or need help to understand their schoolwork but were afraid to ask. Some worry about a parent’s job loss or how much food is in their home or how to deal with an abusive situation.