Letter, 5/28: Investing in education pays
View Comments

Letter, 5/28: Investing in education pays

In response to Eugene Cook's letter (“Don’t shift burden to taxpayers,” May 19):  Societies that invest in the education of their citizens are more exceptional than those that don’t.

They fair far better and are better able to compete on the world stage on so many different levels. Economically, politically, science, technology, medicine, etc. These societies are healthier, happier, safer, smarter and more prosperous.

Vaughn Carter, Lincoln

Education logo 2014
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News