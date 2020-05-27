Letter, 5/28: Investing in education pays

In response to Eugene Cook's letter (“Don’t shift burden to taxpayers,” May 19): Societies that invest in the education of their citizens are more exceptional than those that don’t.
They fair far better and are better able to compete on the world stage on so many different levels. Economically, politically, science, technology, medicine, etc. These societies are healthier, happier, safer, smarter and more prosperous.
Vaughn Carter, Lincoln
