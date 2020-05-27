Letter, 5/28: Governor should rethink decision

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

So Gov. Pete Ricketts decides it’s time to open back up the state, disregarding the increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases showing up in many counties and communities. Even though Lancaster County felt it was prudent to keep stricter measures in place, Ricketts basically required Lancaster County to do the same.

I want to give a big public shout-out to at least two large-box stores that are requiring masks be worn if you enter their store. They understand the risks and are willing to protect their staff and customers. Thank you!

In contrast, at another large store, there were no staff that I saw wearing masks. I asked the clerk, and he said it was voluntary. From my observation, probably 90% of the customers weren’t wearing masks, either. An employee was sanitizing the hand rail on the escalator, but they don’t have employees wear masks or ask that customers do as well. That was the last time I go to to this store until this pandemic is over!

The CDC says everyone should wear a cloth mask if going out in public. If the governor wants to open back up the state, he should follow CDC recommendations.

At one time, the White House guidelines called for two weeks of sustained decline in cases before opening back up. Nebraska has not seen two weeks of sustained declines.