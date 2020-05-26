Letter, 5/27: Sasse wrong on psychologists

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a licensed psychologist, I am writing in regarding Sen. Ben Sasse's graduation speech.

He mocked psychologists with comments such as, "I'm serious. There are dozens of them that are gainfully employed," psychologists just help people forget high school, and he suggested that no one consider majoring in psychology in college.

To be a licensed psychologist, you need a Ph.D., which involves four years of graduate school plus a year of an internship after your bachelor's degree. So Mr. Sasse is insulting a group of individuals who went through extensive training in highly competitive graduate school programs.

His comments seem particularly insensitive in a time in which our world is dealing with anxiety of the unknown everyday. Not to stoop too much to Mr. Sasse's level, I might add that his profession has certainly contributed to a boom in my profession.

DeAnne Printz, Lincoln