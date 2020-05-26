Letter, 5/27: Sasse wrong on psychologists
View Comments

Letter, 5/27: Sasse wrong on psychologists

Senators Speech Criticism

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing May 5 on Capitol Hill.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As a licensed psychologist, I am writing in regarding Sen. Ben Sasse's graduation speech.

He mocked psychologists with comments such as, "I'm serious. There are dozens of them that are gainfully employed," psychologists just help people forget high school, and he suggested that no one consider majoring in psychology in college.

To be a licensed psychologist, you need a Ph.D., which involves four years of graduate school plus a year of an internship after your bachelor's degree. So Mr. Sasse is insulting a group of individuals who went through extensive training in highly competitive graduate school programs.

His comments seem particularly insensitive in a time in which our world is dealing with anxiety of the unknown everyday. Not to stoop too much to Mr. Sasse's level, I might add that his profession has certainly contributed to a boom in my profession.

DeAnne Printz, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News