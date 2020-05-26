Letter, 5/27: Sasse doesn't understand state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As my sister graduates high school this year, I’m reminded of my graduation day and the whirlwind of emotions I was going through. I was hopeful for the future and anxious to get out into the real world, with all of the ups and downs and changes I knew would come with it.

It is with these feelings of hope and optimism that, as a life-long Nebraskan and recent high school graduate, I share my disappointment in Sen. Ben Sasse’s Fremont High School commencement address.

He bounced around from loaded political commentary to pop culture references but mostly centered around a message to the accused “lazy” graduates that, “You have China to thank for this one.” As if this is what’s on the mind of high school graduates at the moment.

Nebraskans should have a higher standard for elected officials than this. The fact that one of our state’s top political figures is publicly shaming psychology majors into not pursuing their passion and poking fun at the graduates by calling them “lazy” and “unfit,” simply does not represent Nebraskan values. Nebraskans are some of the most hard-working, passionate, driven people in this country, and this does not reflect our character.