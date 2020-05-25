Letter, 5/26: Who is really patriotic?
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

There has been some talk by some political leaders that everyday citizens need to go out and be “patriotic” during this pandemic, in order to save the United States from economic collapse -- either as essential workers, paying money at the pub, etc.

Let’s do a test -- who is more patriotic?

One: Essential workers or workers told they have to work “or else,” with the risk of infection and possibly death. Two: The Fed Chairman sounding the alarm that Congress needs to act with additional stimulus in order to prevent lasting economic damage. Or three: U.S. senators sitting on their rear ends in Washington (or elsewhere), saying “Let’s see how this all plays out,” while Americans all across the country are hungry and hurting.

Two out of the three are pretty obvious as being patriotic -- not too sure about the third.

Eric Bigham, Lincoln

