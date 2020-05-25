Letter, 5/26: Abolish sex offender registry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some people call James Fairbanks ("Omaha police arrest man in sex offender's death," March 20) a hero because he murdered a registered person in cold blood. There is nothing heroic about premeditated murder.

Fairbanks used information from the Sex Offense Registry and a Facebook group to help plan his crime and broke into the victim’s home with the intent to kill. Fairbanks was never in danger, so he cannot claim self-defense.

The Nebraska Sex Offense Registry is an accomplice to this murder. Fairbanks admitted to accessing the registry. Nebraska joins Texas and Florida as states that allow registry information to pop up by a simple Google search, making it even easier for lynch mobs or vigilantes to access the information.

This is also not the first crime in Nebraska linked to the registry; in 2013, Philip McDaniel was attacked by a coworker at a sugar plant after the coworker discovered McDaniel was on the registry.