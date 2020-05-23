Letter, 5/24: We can't accept Sasse remarks
Senators Speech Criticism

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing May 5 on Capitol Hill.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There are many who will address the inappropriate comments made by Sen. Ben Sasse in his Fremont High School commencement speech. I would simply like to ask a question.

As a Nebraska educator, I am held to standards of ethical behavior. This is as it should be.

Why do we, the people, accept behavior from our political leaders that would cause others, including me, to be disciplined or to lose our jobs? This isn't so much about Ben Sasse as it is about us.

Mike Murphy, Lincoln

