Letter, 5/24: Tax reform like fighting addiction

Do you want meaningful, holistic, property tax reform or simply another one of Nebraska’s reelection-enhancing tax shifts that festers with inequality?
A recovering substance abuser is a good analogy to property tax reform. They must willingly acknowledge their problem, seek help and commit 100% to its cure.
Nebraska must first admit to the infectious or seemingly uncontrollable desire to follow Dr. Einstein’s definition of insanity when, with blind cluelessness, it continually chooses a single-party-dominated Legislature that denies responsibility by, in a trance or robotic nature, continually blaming local taxing authorities for the state’s property tax problem.
Secondly, supporting Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan’s LB1106 is an example of denying and blaming others. It is not a meaningful, holistic example of a cure. It is simply a disingenuous tax shift masquerading as property tax reform attached to a coup that sinks a dagger deep into the financial heart of Nebraska’s public schools.
A third problem is the social elite favoring economic injustice caused by a toxic mixture of the state’s low-rate progressive income tax, business tax incentives, narrowly focused low-information voters, Homestead Exemption, HR 1031 capitalized in-state and absentee land investors and a readily available bunch of greedy, spoiled generation X and Y first heirs to mom and dad’s farm or ranch land.
To be a recovering abuser, Nebraska needs a new astute mindset that offers a jolt of newness, unparalleled creativity and vision that produces real reform and not more lies, excuses or denials.
Alvin Guenther, Dunbar
