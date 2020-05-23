Letter, 5/24: Tax reform like fighting addiction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Do you want meaningful, holistic, property tax reform or simply another one of Nebraska’s reelection-enhancing tax shifts that festers with inequality?

A recovering substance abuser is a good analogy to property tax reform. They must willingly acknowledge their problem, seek help and commit 100% to its cure.

Nebraska must first admit to the infectious or seemingly uncontrollable desire to follow Dr. Einstein’s definition of insanity when, with blind cluelessness, it continually chooses a single-party-dominated Legislature that denies responsibility by, in a trance or robotic nature, continually blaming local taxing authorities for the state’s property tax problem.

Secondly, supporting Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan’s LB1106 is an example of denying and blaming others. It is not a meaningful, holistic example of a cure. It is simply a disingenuous tax shift masquerading as property tax reform attached to a coup that sinks a dagger deep into the financial heart of Nebraska’s public schools.