Letter, 5/24: No plans to hide in fear

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus task force response coordinator, blasted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a discussion on COVID-19 data in a recent meeting, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

"'There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust,' she told CDC Director Robert Redfield, two people familiar with the meeting told the newspaper."

The Post reported that Birx and others feared that the CDC's data-tracking system was inflating coronavirus statistics like mortality rates and case numbers by up to 25%. Birx later told The Post in a statement that "mortality is slowly declining each day."

Why can’t we question the expertise? Why are we not allowed to question the science? If we question the science that somehow makes us Neanderthals. So we’re supposed to be just good sheep and accept whatever science and expertise says.

This national shutdown was a mistake. We are going to pay for it for years to come. Lives will be ruined. More harm has been done by this measure than the so-called remedy offered.

Risk and possible dangers are the price we must pay for life. We can not live hunkered down. We can't hide away. Living in fear is not living at all.