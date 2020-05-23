Letter, 5/24: Mayor is moving the goalposts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's May 11 news conference made clear that she is moving the goalposts for easing COVID-19 restrictions.

From the outset, our primary objective has been to "flatten the curve," to reduce the growth in infections to the point where our health care system can handle them. In particular, we did not want to run out of ventilators and hospital beds.

We took extreme measures and have incurred great costs to do this. Gov. Pete Ricketts' position is that we have now sufficiently flattened the curve to begin easing restrictions. People and models can disagree about this, but the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model does currently support it.

The May 10 update shows that Nebraska is now at its projected peak ICU bed requirement. Even at the high end of the projected use, only a third of ICU beds are needed. A few weeks ago, it exceeded all ICU beds available.

The mayor did not dispute the governor's assessment of our health care capacity. Instead, in introducing the new COVID-19 Risk Dial, she blithely demonized anyone still thinking we are trying to flatten the curve, remarking that her dial "goes beyond the cold calculus of whether or not there is a ventilator or ICU bed waiting for you if you get sick."