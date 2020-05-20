Letter, 5/21: Science, vaccine will be answer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I've heard it said we are in a war against the COVID-19 virus.

If we are, it is not a war that can be won with planes, ships, bombs or bullets. It will not be won by armed protestors marching in the streets. It will not be won by people refusing to wear a simple mask in public or refusing to distance themselves from others.

It will be won in laboratories by scientists, biologists, virologists and epidemiologists. It will be won by people developing a vaccine and a treatment. It must be recognized that this is a global pandemic; no one country should be trying to combat this disease alone.

If a vaccine is developed anywhere, it must be shared everywhere. The British medical journal, The Lancet, recently published an article in which they say the way to stop the pandemic is to test, trace and isolate. Things the current administration in Washington seems to be unable or unwilling to do.

Trump wants to reopen the country immediately, regardless of the consequences. His so called COVID-19 task force is woefully lacking people with experience with public health issues. He has threatened to withhold funding for the WHO and has undermined the CDC.