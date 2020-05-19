Letter, 5/20: Ricketts moving too quickly

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Apparently, Gov. Pete Ricketts is of a mind that if you repeat something that is not true often enough, people might believe it. One case is his statements that we are “crushing the curve," when the reality of coronavirus cases reported in the state are still increasing.

His metric to prove such is that we are not maxing out our use of hospital beds and ventilators. This is a false measure when used alone. It is a trailing indicator that will take several weeks to catch up to the current rate of infections. By that point it will be too late. Infections and deaths will continue to rise!

And now he is withholding the infection data from packing plants, which will further spread infections within those communities. All this to have an excuse to open our state and businesses according to the President Trump's wishes.

It is clear the governor values his standing with Trump and the president's hope of reelection in November more than lives of the citizens of our state.

Scott Winker, Omaha