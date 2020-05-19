Letter, 5/20: Keep civic use for site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Once again, new proposals for the Pershing Auditorium site headlined the May 17 Journal Star. For eight years now, the citizens of Lincoln have been both excited and frustrated with the future prospects of this property.

The block has served the public good since 1871, as first the site of the original Lincoln High School building and later Pershing Auditorium in 1957. Much like the fate of its predecessor, the block now hosts a parasitic structure.

I know many of us have ties to the auditorium, just like generations before had ties to the old school building. It is now time to move forward and construct a new, modern and accessible library building on the site. Let this block continue to serve the public good as it always has. Demolishing the auditorium will not destroy our ties to the block but give us an opportunity to create new ones.

This historic address has always held a structure worthy of city pride. Shall we not recommit ourselves to this legacy? We all know that our dilapidated main branch, Bennett Martin Library, is no longer the pride that it once was.