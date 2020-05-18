Letter, 5/19: Informed decisions require information

When the Health Department checks local restaurants and identifies that the potato salad is not being kept at the appropriate temperature, this is a matter of public record. Gov. Pete Ricketts has decided that we -- the public -- are not allowed to know where the COVID-19 infections are occurring.
Just because Ricketts and Donald Trump are hiding facts from us and saying it's safe to open up, you can make your own wise decisions. Please wear your mask to protect those you love.
Mickey Seefeld, Lincoln
