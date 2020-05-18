Letter, 5/19: Don't shift burden to taxpayers

Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other radical liberals are advocating for free college for everyone. This is absolutely a socialist philosophy.
President Ted Carter says NU is going to give "free" tuition to students of families making $60,000 or less. The Board of Regents and Gov. Pete Ricketts support this giveaway of taxpayer dollars. This is starting down a very dangerous slope.
Please explain to me how these two philosophies are different.
If the university has an extra $5 million lying around, it is being overfunded and the Legislature needs to make a cut to its budget, which I will request.
This coronavirus has our federal government borrowing huge amounts of funds that will require huge increases in taxes just to pay the interest on the massive debt. In Nebraska, our economy is in a nosedive. Tax revenue is plunging. Unemployment claims are skyrocketing. Charities are begging for funding. Citizens, especially farmers, are begging for property tax relief.
This is the worst time for our educational institutions to go on a spending binge. Obviously they are practicing no fiscal restraint.
How can Gov. Pete Ricketts support this giveaway of taxpayer money and still claim to support property tax relief? His actions speak louder than words.
I know several people have moved from Nebraska or not moved to Nebraska because of the unbearable property and income taxes. More will follow, and land values soon will drop. Then where will we get needed tax revenue?
While providing a less expensive or free college education may be a worthy goal, absolutely no taxpayer funds should be used for this purpose.
H. Eugene Cook, Lincoln
