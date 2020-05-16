Letter, 5/17: U.S. no stranger to socialism

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In his letter to the editor, James Hoke ("Don't wish for more socialism," May 10) cautions people to refrain from wishing for more socialism, but he ignores the fact public power in Nebraska is socialism because we the people own the power company. The people in Nebraska voted to have public power. They wished for socialism, and they got it.

The history of the 20th century has seen an increase in social welfare programs: Social Security; disability insurance; unemployment insurance; a minimum wage; Medicare and Medicaid, etc.

If Hoke really wants to go back to the 19th century when there were no social welfare programs, he needs to heed the words of the very conservative German Chancellor Bismarck. Bismarck said, "Either the government will enact social welfare programs, or the socialists will take over the government." Germany had many social welfare programs 50 years before President Roosevelt enacted Social Security.

By opposing social welfare programs, Mr. Hoke ignores that old warning: be careful what you wish for, you just might get it.