Letter, 5/17: Tuition freeze removes hurdle
I graduated from electrical engineering at UNL in 1960 and am thankful for receiving a great education. The tuition for as many hours as I wanted to take in 1955 was $80 per semester and this increased to $120 per semester in 1960. In 2020 an engineering student will pay $361 per credit hour.

In 1955, taking 16 credit hours, my cost was $80, but in 2020 it would be $5,776, or over 72 times higher! The Bureau of Labor Statistics cost of living index in 1955 was 26.8 and in 2019 was 255.6 or only 9.5 times higher.

I do not believe the quality and value of an electrical engineering degree today is 72 times better than it was in 1955. These statistics speak for themselves. Hooray for freezing tuition for the next two years. I hope the UNL leadership will work harder at controlling costs so we do not discourage our best and brightest students from obtaining a college education.

Glen Schmieding, Lincoln

