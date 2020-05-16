Letter, 5/17: Public needs better information

Governor Pete Ricketts’s suppression during the current pandemic of information regarding numbers of positive tests and deaths in Nebraska slaughterhouses, assisted-care facilities and prisons is grounds for his impeachment, or, failing that, certainly reason enough for his removal from office at the ballot box.
By suppressing this information, apparently a strategy engaged in by Republicans from the White House down to the local level, Ricketts is deliberately endangering the lives of all Nebraskans. These particular businesses, contrary to profoundly idiotic notions expressed by some House and Senate Republican members, are places where contagion is particularly raging and where intrepid members of our communities work and so are daily exposed to the potential for infection.
Once one of these community members tests positive for COVID-19, through no fault of his or her own, the potential for “community-spread” begins, and the only way to stop this “spread” is through universal and continuous “testing” and “contact-tracing,” which identifies those who may have come in contact with the “positive” worker as individuals who need, in turn, to “self-quarantine” until testing indicates a negative result.
The state, now three months late, is beginning to test, but without vital information regarding the extent of contagion in the “hot-spots,” which Ricketts is deliberately withholding from us, the process of rationally dealing with the problem of “spread” is greatly impaired.
Nebraskans need all the facts, and also surgical masks to be worn whenever they go out to public places. Let’s start acting like the common sense people we are.
Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln
