Letter, 5/17: Public needs better information

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Governor Pete Ricketts’s suppression during the current pandemic of information regarding numbers of positive tests and deaths in Nebraska slaughterhouses, assisted-care facilities and prisons is grounds for his impeachment, or, failing that, certainly reason enough for his removal from office at the ballot box.

By suppressing this information, apparently a strategy engaged in by Republicans from the White House down to the local level, Ricketts is deliberately endangering the lives of all Nebraskans. These particular businesses, contrary to profoundly idiotic notions expressed by some House and Senate Republican members, are places where contagion is particularly raging and where intrepid members of our communities work and so are daily exposed to the potential for infection.

Once one of these community members tests positive for COVID-19, through no fault of his or her own, the potential for “community-spread” begins, and the only way to stop this “spread” is through universal and continuous “testing” and “contact-tracing,” which identifies those who may have come in contact with the “positive” worker as individuals who need, in turn, to “self-quarantine” until testing indicates a negative result.