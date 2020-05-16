Letter, 5/17: Medicaid expansion needed now

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Each new day under the shadow of COVID-19:

• Daily deaths from the virus in the U.S. remain well above 1,000 (1,667 for May 5-11)

• They join the 76,600 who have died unnecessarily and 1.3 million who have fallen ill (as of May 12).

• The federal government continues to flounder.

• Small businesses in Nebraska and across the country keep going under.

• The wealthy find solace in the market and Washington, D.C.

• More hard-working Nebraskans join the unemployment lines, losing employer-provided health care.

• The infection rate increases in our state, even as restrictions are lifted.

The most important role that Nebraska can play right now is to keep everyone safe. The most fundamental safety net for many Nebraskans is Medicaid expansion. COVID-19 is now a top killer, and even those who survive can face life-long complications. There is a correlation between good health care and resistance to the long-term impacts of the virus.