Letter, 5/17: Medicaid expansion needed now

Each new day under the shadow of COVID-19:
• Daily deaths from the virus in the U.S. remain well above 1,000 (1,667 for May 5-11)
• They join the 76,600 who have died unnecessarily and 1.3 million who have fallen ill (as of May 12).
• The federal government continues to flounder.
• Small businesses in Nebraska and across the country keep going under.
• The wealthy find solace in the market and Washington, D.C.
• More hard-working Nebraskans join the unemployment lines, losing employer-provided health care.
• The infection rate increases in our state, even as restrictions are lifted.
The most important role that Nebraska can play right now is to keep everyone safe. The most fundamental safety net for many Nebraskans is Medicaid expansion. COVID-19 is now a top killer, and even those who survive can face life-long complications. There is a correlation between good health care and resistance to the long-term impacts of the virus.
We voted in November of 2018 to protect 90,000 Nebraskans from the health coverage gap, to protect the industries that employ them, to protect the communities they form. The need has grown since the COVID-19 crisis. Nebraska needs to implement Medicaid expansion now.
Dana Livingston, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.