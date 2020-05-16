Letter, 5/17: Cut back a day to save service
View Comments

Letter, 5/17: Cut back a day to save service

United States Postal Service

United States Postal Service provides postal services that binds the nation together through personal, educational, literary, and business correspondence.

Website: usps.com

We continue to hear of the difficult situation of the U.S. Postal Service.

I have always appreciated the mail service, and as a senior citizen feel very dependent on it.

A five-day-per-week service (removing Saturdays) could be helpful and surely better than to have it fail. Please moderate the service. Do not let it fail.

Virginia E. Myers, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News