Letter, 5/17: Cut back a day to save service

We continue to hear of the difficult situation of the U.S. Postal Service.
I have always appreciated the mail service, and as a senior citizen feel very dependent on it.
A five-day-per-week service (removing Saturdays) could be helpful and surely better than to have it fail. Please moderate the service. Do not let it fail.
Virginia E. Myers, Lincoln
