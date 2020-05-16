Letter, 5/17:An ode to COVID-19

Cyrus the Virus --
Extremely desirous
Of raging like controlled fire;
Cyrus the Virus
Did pen on papyrus:
"Would that all humans expire!"
Cyrus the virus
Does not admire us --
If it could have its own way,
It would inspire us,
Then would require us,
By recklessness, ourselves, to slay.
O' Cyrus the Virus,
Forget not King Pyrrhus
Who dealt the Romans "what for" --
A vict'ry we won,
But when all was done,
King Pyrrhus lost the war.
Cyrus the Virus,
The fate of King Pyrrhus
Awaits you if man but relents --
Your days are numbered
When minds unencumbered
Embrace medical science and sense.
Sen. Ernie Chambers, Omaha
