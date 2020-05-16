Letter, 5/17:An ode to COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Cyrus the Virus --

Extremely desirous

Of raging like controlled fire;

Cyrus the Virus

Did pen on papyrus:

"Would that all humans expire!"

Cyrus the virus

Does not admire us --

If it could have its own way,

It would inspire us,

Then would require us,

By recklessness, ourselves, to slay.

O' Cyrus the Virus,

Forget not King Pyrrhus

Who dealt the Romans "what for" --

A vict'ry we won,

But when all was done,

King Pyrrhus lost the war.

Cyrus the Virus,

The fate of King Pyrrhus

Awaits you if man but relents --

Your days are numbered

When minds unencumbered

Embrace medical science and sense.

Sen. Ernie Chambers, Omaha

Concerned about COVID-19?

