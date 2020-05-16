Letter, 5/17:An ode to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cyrus the Virus --

Extremely desirous

Of raging like controlled fire;

Cyrus the Virus

Did pen on papyrus:

"Would that all humans expire!"

Cyrus the virus

Does not admire us --

If it could have its own way,

It would inspire us,

Then would require us,

By recklessness, ourselves, to slay.

O' Cyrus the Virus,

Forget not King Pyrrhus

Who dealt the Romans "what for" --

A vict'ry we won,

But when all was done,

King Pyrrhus lost the war.

Cyrus the Virus,

The fate of King Pyrrhus

Awaits you if man but relents --

Your days are numbered

When minds unencumbered