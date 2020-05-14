Letter, 5/15: Schiff almost altered truth
Letter, 5/15: Schiff almost altered truth

Winston Smith, the main character in George Orwell’s dystopic novel, 1984, worked in the Records Department of the Ministry of Truth. There he turned lies into truth because, after all, Big Brother was infallible.

As soon as he penned the new truth, Smith disposed of all evidence of the old truth into the "memory hole," which in the doublespeak of the novel was an incinerator where fire cleansed memory.

Unfortunately for Rep. Adam Schiff, he lacked a memory hole in which he could have disposed of the inconvenient testimonies provided by multiple high-ranking Obama administration officials who told Schiff’s committee they knew of no evidence of President Trump having colluded with Russia to corrupt the 2016 presidential election. It’s sobering to ponder how close Schiff came to replicate Winton Smith’s ability to manipulate truth.

Jerris Cummings, Lincoln

