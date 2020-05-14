Letter, 5/15: Give diners a license to be out

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

How do we open our economy safely? People wishing to eat out need to be tested, and if the results are negative, they should be issued a certificate to that effect.

On that certificate the person in question would also sign an affidavit that he or she is maintaining proper physical distancing. Within two to three weeks, the certificate would have to be renewed. That certificate would gain the holder entrance into restaurants and bars. People without such a certificate would have to continue to use take-out or drive-up services. Of course all of the service staff must be tested.

Gradually that procedure should be extended to other businesses, especially meatpacking companies and other service businesses. Those who have recovered from the illness would also receive a certificate to that effect.

To be sure, such a mechanism is not foolproof, but it would go a long way toward curbing the spread of the disease. The present approach is rather half-hearted and on the cheap.

Yes, that would require massive testing, but that will open the economy because any asymptomatic carriers will be more readily identified thereby reducing the likelihood of spreading the coronavirus.

Hans Gilde, Lincoln