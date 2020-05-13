Letter, 5/14: Turning crisis into control

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am not as adept as some people at determining whose life and work is “essential” or “non-essential.” But I do observe that many people who are most urgent about telling us all to keep “social distance” protocols are not very good at it themselves.

In recent weeks we’ve seen revelations of political-class and media personalities anxious to tell everyone what they should, shouldn’t,or can’t do, violating these standards themselves. I guess they are just too “essential.”

Among these people are: Vice President Mike (no mask) Pence; Chicago Mayor Laurie (gotta-have-my-hair-done-‘cause-I’m-important) Lightfoot; George (unmasked “journalist” with COVID) Stephanopoulos; Chris (no-mask-out-and-about-with-COVID commentator) Cuomo; Neil (Imperial College panic-inducer-with-COVID-meeting-with-mistress scientist) Ferguson.

Then observe a most lurid hypocrisy, with Ice Cream Queen Nancy Pelosi showing off to a nation of forced-into-joblessness citizens her gorged freezer stocked with gourmet ice cream. Now there’s encouragement! So happy to know that someone, somewhere, is doing well in lock-down (especially an old person).