Letter, 5/14: Turning crisis into control

I am not as adept as some people at determining whose life and work is “essential” or “non-essential.” But I do observe that many people who are most urgent about telling us all to keep “social distance” protocols are not very good at it themselves.
In recent weeks we’ve seen revelations of political-class and media personalities anxious to tell everyone what they should, shouldn’t,or can’t do, violating these standards themselves. I guess they are just too “essential.”
Among these people are: Vice President Mike (no mask) Pence; Chicago Mayor Laurie (gotta-have-my-hair-done-‘cause-I’m-important) Lightfoot; George (unmasked “journalist” with COVID) Stephanopoulos; Chris (no-mask-out-and-about-with-COVID commentator) Cuomo; Neil (Imperial College panic-inducer-with-COVID-meeting-with-mistress scientist) Ferguson.
Then observe a most lurid hypocrisy, with Ice Cream Queen Nancy Pelosi showing off to a nation of forced-into-joblessness citizens her gorged freezer stocked with gourmet ice cream. Now there’s encouragement! So happy to know that someone, somewhere, is doing well in lock-down (especially an old person).
Weirdest of all is the drooling eagerness among certain governors and mayors (California, Michigan, Washington, Minnesota, New York City) at how now, at last, they can claim direct authority over the lives of others. Even if one grants the temporary necessity of doing so, one would think an American leader (having taken the normal oath of office) would undertake such responsibilities with regret, restraint, reluctance. But we see the gleam in their eye. As Obama consigliere Rahm Immanuel famously stated: “Never let a crisis go to waste.” The totalitarian impulse lives.
It’s enough to remind one of Luke 11:46: “Woe unto you [who] lade men with burdens grievous to be borne, and ye yourselves touch not the burdens with one of your fingers.” Jesus, of course, spoke specifically of lawyers. Today he might simply refer to “essential ones.”
Richard Terrell, Lincoln
