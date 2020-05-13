Letter, 5/14: Policy ought to be on signs

If policies are moving towards a more open local economy I think it would be helpful to know which businesses require employees and customers to wear masks while in the store. Perhaps an ordinance or public health directive requiring posting of store policy/requirements at the entry? Individuals can then decide which stores merit a visit.
Mike Calvert, Lincoln
