Letter, 5/14: Policy ought to be on signs
Letter, 5/14: Policy ought to be on signs

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Barbers and clients wear face masks at the Elite Barbershop in Omaha, Neb., on the first day that restrictions put into place to combat the coronavirus pandemic have been loosened, Monday, May 4, 2020.

 Nati Harnik, AP

If policies are moving towards a more open local economy I think it would be helpful to know which businesses require employees and customers to wear masks while in the store. Perhaps an ordinance or public health directive requiring posting of store policy/requirements at the entry? Individuals can then decide which stores merit a visit.

Mike Calvert, Lincoln

