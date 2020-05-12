Letter, 5/13: Mailings were waste of money

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

My family received a printed letter from the White House as substitute for a signed CARES Act stimulus check. Curious, I added up the cost to print these letters for people who received direct deposits. The cost worried me.

I don't know how many people had direct-deposit checks, but if I estimate 20% of the 300-plus million people in the U.S., that's 60 million people. Since a box of printer paper from Staples costs $23.79 for 2,500 sheets (5 reams), the estimated price for those 60 million sheets of paper is $570,960. This total does not include the ink to print on the front and the back or the cost to print and package the letters or the manpower required to sort and deliver them.

This is not effective management of tax money nor is this good use of human resources. And this is a bothersome scenario for me. There was no need for "customer service" in this. Rather than spending over $1 million (adding the extra costs, above), I prefer factual information during press briefings. If 20% of the population required $1 million, 40% would be $2 million, 60% leading the $3 million. So then the question becomes, "What was the total cost of all these letters?"