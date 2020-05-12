Letter, 5/13: Mailings were waste of money

My family received a printed letter from the White House as substitute for a signed CARES Act stimulus check. Curious, I added up the cost to print these letters for people who received direct deposits. The cost worried me.
I don't know how many people had direct-deposit checks, but if I estimate 20% of the 300-plus million people in the U.S., that's 60 million people. Since a box of printer paper from Staples costs $23.79 for 2,500 sheets (5 reams), the estimated price for those 60 million sheets of paper is $570,960. This total does not include the ink to print on the front and the back or the cost to print and package the letters or the manpower required to sort and deliver them.
This is not effective management of tax money nor is this good use of human resources. And this is a bothersome scenario for me. There was no need for "customer service" in this. Rather than spending over $1 million (adding the extra costs, above), I prefer factual information during press briefings. If 20% of the population required $1 million, 40% would be $2 million, 60% leading the $3 million. So then the question becomes, "What was the total cost of all these letters?"
One million dollars is a small part of the $1 trillion offered in stimulus, but this money could have certainly been used better. Is this nickel-and-dime method routine for our federal institutions? I wager it is, given the ease with which it occurred during this troubling time. There is no comfort knowing so much money was spent on this trivial set of letters. So, what are the priorities of people making choices in the higher levels of government?
Scott Raber, Lincoln
