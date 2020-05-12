Letter, 5/13: Canada has priorities right
View Comments

Letter, 5/13: Canada has priorities right

Canada US Free Trade

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 leaders summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, in June. Trump has maligned Trudeau, calling him "very dishonest" and "weak."

 Julie Koch

We recently heard the news of a mass killing in Nova Scotia, Canada. Twenty-two people were killed by a man using semi-automatic and military-style firearms.

My total shock came in the fact that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a  ban on the sale, use, importing or transporting of military-grade assault weapons just two weeks after the tragedy.

Now I ask, what is more important -- the revenue from guns or people?

For an enlightened country, we in the U.S. sure are slow to put our priorities in the proper order. I admire Canada and Prime Minister Trudeau for his decision.

Cynthia Holt, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News