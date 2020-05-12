Letter, 5/13: Canada has priorities right

We recently heard the news of a mass killing in Nova Scotia, Canada. Twenty-two people were killed by a man using semi-automatic and military-style firearms.
My total shock came in the fact that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on the sale, use, importing or transporting of military-grade assault weapons just two weeks after the tragedy.
Now I ask, what is more important -- the revenue from guns or people?
For an enlightened country, we in the U.S. sure are slow to put our priorities in the proper order. I admire Canada and Prime Minister Trudeau for his decision.
Cynthia Holt, Lincoln
