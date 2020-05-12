Letter, 5/13: Canada has priorities right

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We recently heard the news of a mass killing in Nova Scotia, Canada. Twenty-two people were killed by a man using semi-automatic and military-style firearms.

My total shock came in the fact that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on the sale, use, importing or transporting of military-grade assault weapons just two weeks after the tragedy.

Now I ask, what is more important -- the revenue from guns or people?

For an enlightened country, we in the U.S. sure are slow to put our priorities in the proper order. I admire Canada and Prime Minister Trudeau for his decision.

Cynthia Holt, Lincoln