Letter, 5/12: Stimulus checks can do good
The IRS, Treasury and Social Security Administration have finally figured out how to organize the process of sending $1,200 stimulus payments to qualifying individuals.

Many of us received money from the government that we did not expect to have. Some of us really needed that money. Some of us did not, and could save it or simply buy more with it. 

But if those that could would donate some or all of theirs to Give to Lincoln Day, what a difference that would make in Lincoln. Think of what those agencies could do with that money, all the folks they could help.

I know because I work at one of those agencies. Just a thought.

K.L. Stastny, Lincoln

