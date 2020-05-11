Letter, 5/12: Stimulus checks can do good

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many of us received money from the government that we did not expect to have. Some of us really needed that money. Some of us did not, and could save it or simply buy more with it.

But if those that could would donate some or all of theirs to Give to Lincoln Day, what a difference that would make in Lincoln. Think of what those agencies could do with that money, all the folks they could help.

I know because I work at one of those agencies. Just a thought.

K.L. Stastny, Lincoln