Letter, 5/12: Overreaction causing pain

There is no question the coronavirus is a serious problem based on the number of people infected, hospitalized or deceased. The number of people with the virus will eventually be in the millions as more tests are performed. The important point is not so much the number of people infected but the number who are hospitalized or die.
The CDC estimated that in 2019-2020 there would be up to 62,000 deaths, 740,000 hospitalized and up to 56 million infected due to the flu. I have not heard much about the seasonal flu this year nor the number of individuals infected, hospitalized or dead due to the seasonal flu. Why? The number of deaths from the CORONA-19 may be exaggerated.
The quarantine and isolation that we are now suffering was never instituted in previous serious flu epidemics, even with a death rate of 10% for 16 weeks in 2017-2018. When people are “released” from quarantine the rate of infections will rise again and maybe even higher. The reasoning is herd immunity. Those with asymptomatic disease give the disease to other individuals, and the virus is spread throughout the community increasing the overall immunity of the population.
The idea of closing some businesses and not others is arbitrary and emotional without any scientific bases. We should protect those who are at high risk of complications, especially those in care facilities or those who are immune compromised.
Protect yourself from the coronavirus by wearing a well-fitted mask that covers both the nose and the mouth, washing your hands or using a disinfectant often and adhering to social distancing should be sufficient.
In my opinion the present recommendations are onerous and causing many unforeseen problems such as increased poverty, unemployment, domestic and child abuse, mental illness, depression, crimes, etc.
Anthony J. Ross, Lincoln
