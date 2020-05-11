Letter, 5/12: Overreaction causing pain

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is no question the coronavirus is a serious problem based on the number of people infected, hospitalized or deceased. The number of people with the virus will eventually be in the millions as more tests are performed. The important point is not so much the number of people infected but the number who are hospitalized or die.

The CDC estimated that in 2019-2020 there would be up to 62,000 deaths, 740,000 hospitalized and up to 56 million infected due to the flu. I have not heard much about the seasonal flu this year nor the number of individuals infected, hospitalized or dead due to the seasonal flu. Why? The number of deaths from the CORONA-19 may be exaggerated.

The quarantine and isolation that we are now suffering was never instituted in previous serious flu epidemics, even with a death rate of 10% for 16 weeks in 2017-2018. When people are “released” from quarantine the rate of infections will rise again and maybe even higher. The reasoning is herd immunity. Those with asymptomatic disease give the disease to other individuals, and the virus is spread throughout the community increasing the overall immunity of the population.