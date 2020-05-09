Letter, 5/10: 'Sharpiegate' showed denial

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Donald Trump was elected president on a platform of ignoring and denying science, especially climate science. He proceeded to purge scientists from the government and eliminate research-based regulations. This included the elimination of key positions devoted to pandemic preparedness and monitoring in both the White House and China.

In September 2019, as Hurricane Dorian approached, Trump tweeted that it would likely hit Alabama much harder than anticipated. Responding to rising panic, the National Weather Service quickly noted the expert consensus that Alabama would not see any impacts from Dorian, which it didn’t. Nevertheless, Trump maintained he had been correct, even producing a weather map doctored with a Sharpie marker to support his claim.

“Sharpiegate” was a rich source of material for comedians. But scientists weren’t laughing when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, under pressure from the White House, disavowed the statement from the National Weather Service and warned government employees not to contradict the president. Months later, the Trump administration’s contempt for expertise is literally killing us.

David Moshman, Lincoln