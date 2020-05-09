Letter, 5/10: Ricketts offers a steady hand

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When a major crisis occurs that affects all citizens, we look to government to help us feel safe. Gov. Pete Ricketts has done an outstanding job by keeping us informed and showing us his administration is taking a thoughtful, reasoned approach to handling the coronavirus in Nebraska.

I’ve called Nebraska home for the past 20 years, and during our current crisis, I am particularly proud and humbled to see how Nebraskans rise to the occasion when called to do so by leaders clearly dedicated to our best interests.

Ricketts’ press conferences show us a leader providing guidance that is based on collaboration with experts and an innate ability to handle the complexity of challenging (and changing) times. Thank you, Governor Ricketts, for making me feel safer to be living in Nebraska.

Julia Larson, Lincoln