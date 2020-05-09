Letter, 5/10: Postal Service is worth saving
A postal worker delivers mail March 14 in Torrance, Calif. The U.S. Postal Service, which traces its origins to Benjamin Franklin, remains a lifeline for millions who count on getting medication and other necessities through the mail.

 CAROLYN COLE, TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE FILE PHOTO

I am a proud retired postal worker. During this coronavirus pandemic, the front-line postal workers continue to go to work every day, even in these dangerous times, to serve the people of America.

The public Postal Service receives no tax dollars, running its operations solely on postal revenue. The pandemic’s economic impact has resulted in a massive drop in mail volume and a 50% reduction in revenue.

Without urgent funding, the Postal Service will run out of money this summer, ending its ability to deliver for you with life-saving medications, Social Security checks, packages, vital health information and other important communication.

Thus far Congress has provided $3 trillion in combined “stimulus” money, including $1 trillion in bailouts for private companies. Yet bipartisan congressional efforts to provide real financial relief to your public Postal Service were shamefully stopped by the Trump administration and Treasurer Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

I know the public greatly appreciates and supports the Postal Service. Please contact your congressional representatives and urge them to fight for the relief the public Postal Service needs to survive. Postal workers want to continue their mission of binding the country together and providing universal service at reasonable rates to every home and business.

Terry C. Danek, Lincoln

