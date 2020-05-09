Letter, 5/10: Meat is optional; lives aren't

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The federal government has ordered that meatpacking plants must remain open. At the same time, they have sent suggested recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for protecting the workers.

It appears that protecting our meat industry is mandatory, while protecting our workers at the meatpacking plants is optional.

I believe this is backward.

Protecting the lives of these people should be mandatory. Meat is optional. We can manage without meat. We have no right to ask workers to risk their lives, or to ask spouses to sacrifice their loved ones. We have no right to ask children to manage without their parents just so we can have meat on our tables.

I realize this is a strong statement, given that beef is the primary industry of our state. But I don't know how in good conscience I can say otherwise.

I purchased meat from the grocery store this week, and then my conscience smote me. No more. We will manage on beans or other protein substitutes until we know that meatpackers are working in safe conditions.

Whether it’s a political statement, a religious statement, an ethical statement or a simple act of solidarity, we must insist that our government and our industries get this right, and get this right quickly.

Russ Booton, Lincoln