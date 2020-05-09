Letter, 5/10: Meat is optional; lives aren't
Letter, 5/10: Meat is optional; lives aren't

Meatpackers welcome Trump order; others question virus risks

A shopper looks for packaged meat at Westborn Market in Berkley, Mich., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. President Donald Trump has ordered meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus COVID-19 cases and the impact on the nation's food supply. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

The federal government has ordered that meatpacking plants must remain open. At the same time, they have sent suggested recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for protecting the workers.

It appears that protecting our meat industry is mandatory, while protecting our workers at the meatpacking plants is optional.

I believe this is backward.

Protecting the lives of these people should be mandatory. Meat is optional. We can manage without meat. We have no right to ask workers to risk their lives, or to ask spouses to sacrifice their loved ones. We have no right to ask children to manage without their parents just so we can have meat on our tables.

I realize this is a strong statement, given that beef is the primary industry of our state. But I don't know how in good conscience I can say otherwise.

I purchased meat from the grocery store this week, and then my conscience smote me. No more. We will manage on beans or other protein substitutes until we know that meatpackers are working in safe conditions.

Whether it’s a political statement, a religious statement, an ethical statement or a simple act of solidarity, we must insist that our government and our industries get this right, and get this right quickly.

Russ Booton, Lincoln

