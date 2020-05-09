Letter, 5/10: First pandemic, then climate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Every day in the local and national news we find examples of people rising to the challenge of COVID-19. Medical professionals, firefighters, police officers, drug store and grocery store employees, packing plant workers as well as state and federal employees are all doing vital work.

Thank you for your service. Together, as a nation we are working towards a common good -- the silver lining in an otherwise scary and totally abnormal time.

We are watching governors use trusted local experts and scientific data to make informed decisions to flatten the curve and save lives. We’ve seen amazing bipartisan cooperation in Washington, D.C., creating unprecedented stimulus packages to protect individuals and small businesses. Government decisions have already made a big difference even though it remains a work in progress.

I look forward with hope to the day when we work together with the same drive and focus to fight against climate change.

We need elected officials using scientific data to inform their decisions. We need countries and states to generate plans for the extreme weather events (floods, sea rise and droughts) already in motion; protecting our farms, families and livelihoods. We need businesses to create new solutions, making them affordable and growing our economy.