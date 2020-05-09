Letter, 5/10: Don't wish for more socialism

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The letter to the editor from Jimmy Starita ("Socialist countries not miserable," May 6) was a hoot! I love when people complain about people not fact checking then do the same thing themselves!

The northern European countries he calls socialists are anything but. They do have socialist programs, like our "Social Security," but they are capitalistic free market societies. I especially love Starita's words, "Paying for socialism via taxes is a recipe for happiness resulting in a society built on us." Well, he's right about one thing: it will be built on "us," on our backs, on our wealth.

I'm assuming Mr. Starita has lived in Europe. I lived in Europe for 25 years so am fairly familiar with European life.

He's how European "socialism," works: My tax rate, 38%. Then the sales tax (VAT) was 19% on everything you bought except food, plus $6 a gallon for petrol. Taxes on everything, radio, TV, utilities are outrageous. In exchange, you got free medical (long waits for surgeries) and a guaranteed pension -- like our Social Security. Sure, people can be happy, but Europeans have a different outlook and expectation of life than we Americans do.