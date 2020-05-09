Letter, 5/10: Don't wish for more socialism
A man wearing a mask depicting American flags jogs past the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday in Washington. 

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The letter to the editor from Jimmy Starita ("Socialist countries not miserable," May 6) was a hoot! I love when people complain about people not fact checking then do the same thing themselves!

The northern European countries he calls socialists are anything but. They do have socialist programs, like our "Social Security," but they are capitalistic free market societies. I especially love Starita's words, "Paying for socialism via taxes is a recipe for happiness resulting in a society built on us." Well, he's right about one thing: it will be built on "us," on our backs, on our wealth.

I'm assuming Mr. Starita has lived in Europe. I lived in Europe for 25 years so am fairly familiar with European life.

He's how European "socialism," works: My tax rate, 38%. Then the sales tax (VAT) was 19% on everything you bought except food, plus $6 a gallon for petrol. Taxes on everything, radio, TV, utilities are outrageous. In exchange, you got free medical (long waits for surgeries) and a guaranteed pension -- like our Social Security. Sure, people can be happy, but Europeans have a different outlook and expectation of life than we Americans do.

Politicians are power absorbers; that's why they're politicians. In Europe life is very heavily structured. Be happy in the USA, the greatest country in the world. Don't wish for more socialism; you might get it!

James Hoke, Lincoln

