Letter, 5/10: Crisis brings salaries back in line

Are we Lincolnites supposed to feel sorry for, appreciate or expect LPS administrators to freeze their salaries? Expect is appropriate since it is long overdue.

How is it justified that Steve Joel, who manages 42,297 students, is paid $329,539, which is more than the governor of Nebraska who leads 1.9 million residents and earns $120,160 and the Omaha Public Schools superintendent, who makes $300,000 for managing 52,000 students?

Why is this true? One reason is that the Lincoln Education Association has great power in electing school board members. Another is that the board sides with the administration even though it is supposed to represent taxpayers.

Three years ago at an LPS budget forum, according to a Journal Star story, one attendee wore a sticker that read “LPS is greedy” for failing to return a property tax windfall to taxpayers. It has taken a health crisis to get them to listen so that the outlandish salaries have stopped, at least for the time being.

Let us hope this reality will bring them to a more public focus.

Jane Kinsey, Lincoln

Spokeswoman, Watchdogs of Lincoln Government

