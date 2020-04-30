Letter, 5/1: Stop taxing Social Security

I read with interest Sen. Lou Ann Linehan’s views on the need for property tax relief in the current session of the Nebraska Legislature ("Tax reform crucial right now," April 22) and was especially taken by her statement that such action is necessary to keep retirees in our state.
If Senator Linehan and her colleagues are serious in their concern for senior Nebraskans, there is an action they can take that will drastically reduce the appeal of other states as a retirement venue. That action would be to bring an end to Nebraska’s status as one of 13 (soon to be 12) states that tax retirees’ Social Security benefits.
This practice is significantly harmful to the economic well being of most elderly individuals, and to the extent Social Security benefits consist of money contributed to the program which was earned during retirees’ working years, the practice amounts to double taxation. Cruelly, retirees' contributions to Social Security were taxed going into the program and are also taxed as they come out.
As I write this, I can almost hear many of our elected representatives contending that Nebraska’s repealing the taxation of Social Security benefits may be a good idea but can’t even be considered during this national emergency.
That leads me to ask: Would the same not also be true of property tax relief?
Ron Jensen, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.