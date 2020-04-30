Letter, 5/1: Sievers ready to work on board
Letter, 5/1: Sievers ready to work on board

I support LeRoy Sievers for election to the Lower Platte South NRD Board of Directors. I’ve known LeRoy for more than 35 years and have worked with him on several boards.

LeRoy has served on and been chair of the Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Lincoln Bar Association and Sunrise Optimist Club. His years of legal practice, both as counsel for two state agencies and in private practice, give him a breadth of experience and in-depth knowledge of the issues facing the NRD and uniquely equips him to be an excellent board member.

LeRoy’s desire to serve his diverse constituents is reflected in not being just a single issue candidate. Hard working, conscientious and a pleasure to serve with, LeRoy is a great candidate for Subdistrict 4.

Bob Grundman, Lincoln

