Letter, 5/1: Sievers qualified, knows the issues

As former director of the Nebraska Department of Water Resources, I have known LeRoy Sievers, who is running for a seat on the Lower Platte South Natural Resources Board, for more than 30 years. Those years include many where we worked closely together to resolve critical issues that threatened Nebraska’s water and natural resources.

Throughout that time, I’ve found LeRoy to be a humble man blessed many gifts — an astute lawyer, an advocate for strong measures to ensure Nebraska’s resources and an accomplished leader.

Although LeRoy has not served on the NRD board, he has nonetheless regularly attended nearly every meeting as an observer over the past several years. He is interested, he is engaged and he is, without a doubt, fully qualified to serve.

I urge you to vote for LeRoy Sievers for Lower Platte South Natural Resources Board of Directors. He will bring knowledge, dedication and experience to conserve and protect our natural resources.

Michael Jess, Lincoln

