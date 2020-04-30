Letter, 5/1: Sasse's pro-life voice needed

As a pro-life Nebraskan, I am so proud that Ben Sasse represents this state in the U.S. Senate.
Nobody fights harder for the sanctity of life than Ben. Every day he's been in the Senate, he's been fighting for babies. He's standing up for constitutionalist judges on the Judiciary Committee. Pro-life groups, such as the Susan B. Anthony List, consistently rank him as a top pro-life member of Congress. He's growing a bipartisan majority to support the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Ben Sasse gets how important the right to life is, and he hasn't let pro-life Nebraskans down. I'm standing with Nebraska Right to Life and President Trump -- we need Ben’s pro-life voice in D.C.!
Larry Kopsa, York
