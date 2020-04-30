Letter, 5/1: Sasse's judiciary role important

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Journal Star is right to endorse Senator Ben Sasse for the GOP nomination, and I support his election in November. His presence on the Senate Judiciary Committee is important to the future of Nebraska, and it’s an important reason Senator Sasse should be re-elected.

First, consider the stature of the Judiciary Committee. This is one of the most prestigious committees in Congress, as it holds hearings on federal judicial nominees and nominees to the Justice Department. This position gives Nebraskans a voice in some of the most crucial hearings in Congress, which Senator Sasse used quite well in one of the most contentious hearings in recent memory.

During the Brett Kavanuagh hearings, Senator Sasse used this platform to make the case for the restraint of federal power. This kind of speech is authentic to who Nebraskans are: people who don’t need unelected judges or bureaucrats telling them what to do. Senator Sasse was able to make this case because he was on this committee.

In the midst of the current COVID-19 crisis, the federal judiciary needs judges who will respect the different needs of states. Senator Sasse will continue to advocate for such judges and policies, and his presence on the judiciary committee will continue to ensure Nebraska’s broad freedom.

Derek Johnson, Lincoln

